Becky Lynch reveals what she told Charlotte Flair after Survivor Series match

Becky Lynch opened up about what she told Charlotte Flair after their Survivor Series match. The RAW Women's Champion told Flair to "cry about it" and that she's better than her.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair faced each other in the opening match of this year's Survivor Series. The match was personal, physical and hard-hitting, with vicious punches and kicks exchanged between the two champions. The match ended in Lynch's favor after the RAW Women's Champion held onto the ropes while covering The Queen.

Lynch had a lot to say to Charlotte after the match and it seemed like she was mocking the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Speaking to BT Sport's Ariel Helwani, Becky revealed what she told Charlotte after the match ended:

"I said, 'Go cry about it. You can talk your **** but I'm better than you.' I said a lot of stuff, I said a lot of stuff."

That was Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair's first one-on-one match in WWE since October 2019, when they faced each other on RAW.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair's attacks at each other before Survivor Series

In the build-up to their Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series, both Charlotte and Becky Lynch traded personal shots at each other.

There was some real-life animosity between the two, which reportedly began in the title exchange segment on SmackDown after the WWE Draft.

Flair, Lynch alleged, went against what was originally planned for the segment, which incensed her. She was furious at The Queen, which she highlighted in various interviews ahead of this past Sunday's pay-per-view.

