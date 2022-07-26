Major WWE Superstar asked Vince McMahon to take some time away from wrestling

Current WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently revealed that she once suggested Vince McMahon go on more vacations.

With McMahon announcing his retirement from the company last week, more and more stories about the former WWE Chairman are starting to emerge.

During a recent conversation with Adam's Apple, the former RAW Women's Champion highlighted that the 77-year-old has had no days off since the 1980s.

"Probably, I sat down with him [and asked] ‘Hey Vince, you ever take any time off?'” recalled Becky Lynch. “He’s like ‘Well, one time I took a holiday and I was lying on the beach. I couldn’t relax. Then I came back and I said you know what we’re gonna do? We’re gonna do a big event. It’s gonna be like the SuperBowl and we’re gonna call it WrestleMania.’ I was like ‘Well Vince, I think you should take more holidays.'" (H/T SEScoops)

The Irishwoman will be looking to regain her championship this Saturday as she takes on Bianca Belair at SummerSlam for the RAW Women's Championship.

Former WWE writer on Vince McMahon's potential creative direction for Becky Lynch

In May 2020, Big Time Becks took some time away from the wrestling business as she became a mother for the first time.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo highlighted Lynch's commitment outside the company may have caused McMahon to lose faith in her.

"Don't be surprised at this. Bro, I told you. When I saw Becky Lynch on Stone Cold's show and I was very happy about what she said, but she basically said at the start of the promo, 'Wrestling is not #1 in my life anymore. I've got a child at home. That's what's important to me.' Bro, I'm telling you, Vince McMahon does not want to hear that." (H/T Sportskeeda)

With the news of McMahon retiring, it will be interesting to see if The Man will continue to dominate the women's division of the red brand.

Where does Becky Lynch rank compared to the WWE female stars of the past? Let us know in the comments section below.

