Becky Lynch has two-word reaction to missing WWE Clash at the Castle 

Becky Lynch was one of the stars who was expected to shine when WWE presented their first stadium show in the United Kingdom in more than three decades.

Lynch, unfortunately, suffered an injured back at SummerSlam, which meant that she was unable to compete at the show but is pushing to make her return in the near future. Whilst talking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Lynch revealed how she felt about missing the show in her home country.

"The hardest part was knowing that I'm going to miss the first pay-per-view in the UK in however long and so that was the realization that 'ah frick' but you know things happen and you can't do anything about them you can just respond." [37:09-37:23]

The former Women's Champion was last seen on RAW the night after SummerSlam, but given that she was born in Ireland, it's clear that Lynch would have loved to have been a part of Clash at the Castle.

The United Kingdom was well-represented at WWE Clash at the Castle

Becky Lynch was unable to be a part of the show, but WWE ensured that the United Kingdom was well-represented on the night.

Ireland's Finn Balor came up short as he teamed up with Damian Priest to take on Edge and Rey Mysterio. Fellow Irishman Sheamus was on the losing end of an absolute brawl with Gunther, but fellow Brits Ridge Holland and Butch were in his corner for a few minutes of the match.

In the main event of the show, Scotland's Drew McIntyre took on Roman Reigns and even after attempted interference from Austin Theory, Reigns was victorious.

Clash at the Castle boasted an attendance of 62,296 fans which made the show one of the highest attended events of 2022.

