Becky Lynch is on the verge of burying rising WWE Superstar at Backlash, says veteran (Exclusive)

Becky Lynch is slated to go up against rising WWE star Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Backlash. According to veteran Vince Russo, the creative team may be booking the match to drastically damage Lyra's character, with Becky taking her down.

Lyra and Becky had briefly teamed up at WrestleMania 41 after Bayley was attacked backstage and was unable to perform at The Showcase of the Immortals. While the duo won the Tag Team Titles from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, they lost them the following day on RAW. Becky attacked Valkyria afterward and turned heel. They confronted each other on the latest episode of RAW, and Valkyria challenged The Man to an IC Championship match. This led to a match being set up between her and Lyra for Backlash.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, Vince Russo was asked about his thoughts on who should win the match. According to the veteran, Becky winning would bury Lyra Valkyria's push.

"Again, do I think they will? Yes. Does that absolutely kill Bird Lady? Absolutely 1000% in my mind, yes. What gets her over is beating Becky Lynch. That's what gets her over. Again, Chris, I don't see them doing that." [2:37 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

Bill Apter wants Becky Lynch to join Seth Rollins in the new WWE alliance

Seth Rollins' alliance with Paul Heyman was a highlight of WWE WrestleMania 41. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, Becky Lynch could also join the new group.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter talked about the new stable's recruited member, Bron Breakker. He also mentioned that Becky Lynch turning heel was the perfect opportunity for her to be added to the alliance.

"Yeah, this is gonna be good, and also Bron Breakker is in the best time of his young career here under, I'll use Chris Jericho's saying, 'Under the learning tree' of Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. What I'd like to see is that they may add Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins' wife, to this stable," Apter said. [4:44 - 5:17]

Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen what Becky Lynch plans to do next in WWE.

