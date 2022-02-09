×
Becky Lynch wants rising NXT Superstar as sixth participant in Women's Elimination Chamber match

Becky Lynch is the current WWE RAW Women's Champion.
Shubham Roy
Modified Feb 09, 2022 09:04 AM IST
News

Becky Lynch is scheduled to defend her WWE RAW Women's Championship against Hall of Famer Lita at Elimination Chamber in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on February 19, 2022.

However, there will also be a six-woman Elimination Chamber match that will determine the next contender for the RAW Women's Championship. The winner will get to face the champion at WrestleMania 38.

So far, out of the six participants, only the names of five superstars have been announced. The sixth one is supposed to be a mystery opponent.

Lynch recently took to Twitter to announce that she wants rising NXT Superstar Wendy Choo to be the sixth participant in the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

I want @therealestwendy to be the 6th person in the Elimination Chamber.

After getting such a huge shoutout, Choo also responded to Big Time Becks' tweet and requested not to sleep on her.

Don’t sleep on me…😴😴 twitter.com/beckylynchwwe/…

For those unaware, Choo's previous gimmick was Mei Ying, where she was the leader of Tian Sha and mentored Boa and current SmackDown Superstar Xia Li. After NXT got rebranded to NXT 2.0, she underwent a name change, and her gimmick was repackaged.

Lynch might have been watching tonight's NXT and happened to catch a glimpse of Choo's match against another up-and-comer Tiffany Stratton. Wendy was good in the match but was unable to defeat Stratton.

.@tiffstrattonwwe takes down @therealestwendy on #WWENXT https://t.co/yyCMFqyF17

While it seems unlikely, Choo is now one of the potential superstars who can join Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H. as the sixth and final participant.

Becky Lynch saw Lita as her idol once

Coming back to the Elimination Chamber title defense, Becky Lynch admitted on this week's RAW that she once saw her opponent, Lita, as her idol, but that is not the case anymore.

She warned the WWE Universe never to meet their idols lest they have to drop them to the ground someday.

Lynch and Lita had a brawl, and The Man found herself getting dropped with the Twist of Fate, followed by a Swanton Bomb from the former four-time Women's Champion.

It remains to be seen whether a similar fate awaits Lynch at Elimination Chamber. Let us know your thoughts on the Elimination Chamber match below.

Edited by Angana Roy
