Becky Lynch will win the Women's World Championship from Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania XL, says popular WWE star

WWE officially booked Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley for WrestleMania XL after months of build-up. Recently, a popular star gave her thoughts on who would walk out with the Women's World Title at The Show of Shows. The name in question is Lyra Valkyria.

Last year, Lyra Valkyria defeated Becky Lynch to win the WWE NXT Women's Championship. The rising star also feuded with the likes of Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton on the white-and-gold brand, becoming one of the top names in NXT.

In a chat with WWE Deutschland, Lyra Valkyria spoke about her former rivals. During a Q&A session, a fan asked the current NXT Women's Champion which star would potentially walk out of Philadelphia with the Women's World Championship. Here's what she had to say:

"That is such a good question because I've stepped into the ring with both. And that has been on my mind, wondering who's going to come out on top there because Rhea is truly like a different animal entirely in the ring. It's almost like Becky [Lynch] dares people to doubt her, you know. Every time they think she would go down, she just comes out on top. She always finds a way. I'm going to have to put my money behind Becky on this one." (From 16:30 to 17:10)

Rhea Ripley makes a bold claim about headlining WrestleMania 40 against Becky Lynch

Rhea Ripley has been on cloud nine after her hard-fought victory against Nia Jax in Perth, Australia, when she headlined WWE Elimination Chamber 2024. The high-profile event also confirmed the challenger for her gold at WrestleMania XL.

Becky Lynch punched her ticket to The Show of Shows after defeating five other superstars inside the Elimination Chamber. Speaking to Alex McCarthy, Rhea Ripley made a bold claim about headlining 'Mania against The Man:

"And it's still Mami's time to shine because Mami is always on top. And I've proved that time and time again. So, if we are given the opportunity, if we take the opportunity to be the main event, I hope Becky Lynch is ready."

Expand Tweet

It's unclear if the two stars will main event one of the two nights of WrestleMania XL. Regardless, The Eradicator seems ready to shine on the big stage if given the opportunity.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley vs. Lynch? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.