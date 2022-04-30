Becky Lynch willing to form tag team with non-WWE star

Becky Lynch is prepared to team up with Conor McGregor if the UFC megastar joins WWE.

McGregor has been one of the biggest box-office attractions in the sporting world over the last decade. Although he undoubtedly possesses the athletic ability and charisma to succeed in sports entertainment, the Irishman has never appeared in WWE.

Speaking to SecondsOut’s Lissy Almeida, Lynch was asked about possibly teaming up with her compatriot one day.

“Okay, so is it me and Conor?” Lynch said. “Me and Conor versus… who we facing? Anybody we want? Oh, all right, all right, I’m down for that. I’m down to team with Conor McGregor any time.” [5:20-5:37]

In 2019, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon said she would “love to have” McGregor join the company. Several celebrities from the sports and entertainment worlds have competed in WWE matches since then, including Bad Bunny, Johnny Knoxville, Logan Paul, and Tyson Fury.

McGregor recently tweeted that he did not appear at WrestleMania 38 because "they all fear [him]" in WWE.

Becky Lynch has another Irish star in her sights

Irish boxer Katie Taylor is set to face Amanda Cerrano at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. The fight will be the first involving women to headline a boxing event at MSG.

Becky Lynch would also be prepared to join forces with Taylor to face Ronda Rousey and Cerrano in a WWE tag team contest. She jokingly added that Naomi and Sasha Banks could put their Women’s Tag Team Championship on the line in the match.

“We booking matches? Okay, okay, all right.” Lynch continued, “We can do that… we gotta put them tag team titles on the line. Maybe we gotta get Sasha and Naomi in another corner, make it a triple threat, and then me and Katie will walk out new champions.” [4:50-5:16]

Big Time Becks is currently feuding with the returning Asuka on Monday Night RAW. The latest episode featured a segment in which The Empress of Tomorrow mocked Lynch by flicking her nose during an in-ring promo.

