×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Stephanie McMahon reaches out to Conor McGregor about WWE switch

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
158   //    09 Apr 2019, 01:32 IST

Stephanie McMahon invited Conor to try his hand at professional wrestling
Stephanie McMahon invited Conor to try his hand at professional wrestling

What's the story?

After Conor McGregor tweeted about Becky Lynch following her unbelievable WrestleMania 35 main event win last night, Stephanie McMahon reached out to the UFC star inviting him to try his hand in WWE.

This comes just days after Stephanie McMahon was asked about the possibility of WWE signing Conor McGregor ahead of WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn't know...

Stephanie McMahon was interviewed by TMZ ahead of WrestleMania 35 where she stated she'd love Conor McGregor to sign with WWE..

"Who would I love to have in WWE? I think, truly, the sky's the limit and anybody who has a big personality. I'd love to have Gronk in the ring. I'd love to have Conor McGregor - huge personality... It's really about bringing in the biggest personalities with the best athletic ability - whoever can entertain and connect to our audience."

The heart of the matter

Conor McGregor took to Twitter last night to congratulate Becky Lynch for becoming the first "Champ Champ" - showing respect to Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair for their barnstormer of a match. The Notorious One, though mentioned Stephanie McMahon by name and hinted that he may be gearing up for a switch, to try his hand at professional wrestling.

Well, Stephanie McMahon has taken the opportunity to fire back on Twitter with a comment of her own, seemingly inviting the UFC man to try his hand in WWE!

You can see the comment below.

Advertisement

What's next?

Well, could we see Conor McGregor in WWE? It's been a long time coming, but only time will tell. At this point, it may seem like a matter of time, but you can bet it would still be huge news regardless!

Do you want to see Conor McGregor in WWE? Let us know in the comments.


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UFC Stephanie McMahon Conor McGregor
Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
5 reasons why Conor McGregor is destined for WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE trying to sign Conor McGregor?
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Roman Reigns reveals the "perfect" spot for Conor McGregor in WWE
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Conor McGregor announced his retirement from MMA and UFC
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Conor McGregor would fail in WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE/UFC News: Conor McGregor congratulates Becky Lynch on her WrestleMania win, teases a move to WWE
RELATED STORY
Five times UFC fighters imitated WWE Superstars
RELATED STORY
5 ways to introduce Conor McGregor to WWE
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Vince McMahon could sign Conor McGregor to WWE and 2 reasons why he won't
RELATED STORY
2 WWE careers that ended after WrestleMania 35 and 3 that could begin
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us