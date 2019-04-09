WWE News: Stephanie McMahon reaches out to Conor McGregor about WWE switch

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 158 // 09 Apr 2019, 01:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Stephanie McMahon invited Conor to try his hand at professional wrestling

What's the story?

After Conor McGregor tweeted about Becky Lynch following her unbelievable WrestleMania 35 main event win last night, Stephanie McMahon reached out to the UFC star inviting him to try his hand in WWE.

This comes just days after Stephanie McMahon was asked about the possibility of WWE signing Conor McGregor ahead of WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn't know...

Stephanie McMahon was interviewed by TMZ ahead of WrestleMania 35 where she stated she'd love Conor McGregor to sign with WWE..

"Who would I love to have in WWE? I think, truly, the sky's the limit and anybody who has a big personality. I'd love to have Gronk in the ring. I'd love to have Conor McGregor - huge personality... It's really about bringing in the biggest personalities with the best athletic ability - whoever can entertain and connect to our audience."

The heart of the matter

Conor McGregor took to Twitter last night to congratulate Becky Lynch for becoming the first "Champ Champ" - showing respect to Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair for their barnstormer of a match. The Notorious One, though mentioned Stephanie McMahon by name and hinted that he may be gearing up for a switch, to try his hand at professional wrestling.

Well, Stephanie McMahon has taken the opportunity to fire back on Twitter with a comment of her own, seemingly inviting the UFC man to try his hand in WWE!

You can see the comment below.

Advertisement

What's next?

Well, could we see Conor McGregor in WWE? It's been a long time coming, but only time will tell. At this point, it may seem like a matter of time, but you can bet it would still be huge news regardless!

Do you want to see Conor McGregor in WWE? Let us know in the comments.

Advertisement