Becky Lynch before WWE included in veteran's message about "dreams"

Becky Lynch came from humble beginnings to where she is now - one of the pro-wrestling juggernaut's top stars who headlined the first women's main event at WWE WrestleMania.

Natalya recently posted two pictures on Instagram, the second of which features her and The Man, among other women, on the cover of a magazine. The veteran's message was pretty simple:

"Chase your dreams," wrote Natalya. "The second pic is from a show @beckylynchwwe and I did together, nearly two decades ago. The first time we ever met each other. Not an overnight success story- but a long, hard fought battle to get here. Keep chasing!"

At Elimination Chamber: Perth this Saturday night, the Irish star will compete in the titular contest for a shot at the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL. The belt will be defended by either Rhea Ripley or Nia Jax, as the two will also face each other on Saturday in a one-on-one match.

Becky Lynch reminisced when JD McDonagh was a "tiny lad" long before joining WWE

JD McDonagh started his wrestling training nearly two decades ago under current Judgment Day member Finn Balor in their home country of Ireland. He competed on the independent circuit for several years before joining WWE seven years ago.

Becky Lynch also trained with McDonagh at the time. During a conversation on WWE After The Bell, Lynch recalled how the Judgment Day star found it difficult to climb the top rope when he started out:

"JD McDonagh now is here too. And I remember him when he was too short to hit the ropes. He was only 12 when he started. So, he was hitting, like, the middle ropes. He was hitting at Rey Mysteriosa. But we never thought he was going to make it to the top ropes. He was a tiny little lad."

The Man is genuinely happy for all of the WWE stars from Ireland with whom she shares a history:

"And now he's grown up, he's a full grown man, jacked out of his mind and we're all here. I watched him on Main Event the other night just tearing the house down. Brilliant match. And so, to see where we've all come from, this tiny little gym and those little camps and now taking over the O2, it's great."

The Judgment Day are a hugely popular faction on RAW, and JD McDonagh is the latest addition to the faction. This came about on-screen last year, predominantly owing to his relationship with Finn Balor, who had a soft spot for him.

