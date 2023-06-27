"Now he's jacked out of his mind" - Becky Lynch says WWE RAW star was a 'tiny little lad' earlier in his career

Becky Lynch recently recalled how fellow WWE Superstar JD McDonagh could not get to the top rope earlier in his career because of his size.

McDonagh started his wrestling training nearly two decades ago under current Judgment Day member Finn Balor in their home country of Ireland. He competed on the independent circuit for several years before joining WWE about six years ago.

Becky Lynch, who also trained with JD McDonagh in Ireland, recalled in an interview with After The Bell how the latter struggled to reach the top rope earlier in his career.

"JD McDonagh now is here too. And I remember him when he was too short to hit the ropes. He was only 12 when he started. So, he was hitting, like, the middle ropes. He was hitting at Rey Mysteriosa. But we never thought he was going to make it to the top ropes. He was a tiny little lad."

The former Women's Champion added:

"And now he's grown up, he's a full grown man, jacked out of his mind and we're all here. I watched him on Main Event the other night just tearing the house down. Brilliant match. And so, to see where we've all come from, this tiny little gym and those little camps and now taking over the O2, it's great." [6:24 - 7:09]

JD McDonagh was recently drafted to WWE RAW

After spending nearly five years in NXT, JD McDonagh was recently drafted to Monday Night RAW. The 33-year-old has since competed in two matches on the red brand. After failing to win a Battle Royal, he squared off against Dolph Ziggler in a one-on-one bout that ended in a double count-out.

Meanwhile, the Irish superstar has also wrestled in two matches this month on Main Event, in which he exchanged victories with Apollo Crews.

