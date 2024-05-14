"Before I call it a day" - Multi-time WWE champion wants to win the World Championship before retirement

Several superstars in WWE have aimed to win the big one in their careers. A major star recently expressed his interest in winning the World Championship before the end of his career.

There have been times when the management has put the titles on the stars who were not ready for the role. However, Sami Zayn has proved that he's more than ready and capable of carrying gold in the promotion, as he has dethroned The Usos and Gunther at The Grandest Stage of Them All, respectively.

Speaking exclusively to Mail Sport, the current Intercontinental Champion spoke about capturing the World Championship in the promotion. He also stated that he would like to do it before retiring and wouldn't mind even if it didn't happen by the end of his run:

"I'd like to win the world title once before I call it a day, there's no question, but I don't live and die by that. It'd be great, and I really appreciate people saying they'd love to see it. I'd love to see it too, and I hope it happens, but if it doesn't, thank you just the same, because it's been amazing," said Zayn. [H/T - Mail Sport]

Sami Zayn is set to defend the Intercontinental Championship at WWE King & Queen of the Ring 2024

Sami Zayn did the impossible in Philadelphia during the two-night event at the Lincoln Financial Field when he broke Gunther's undefeated streak on WWE's main roster and won the Intercontinental Championship.

However, Sami Zayn has two targets on his back after the event. Bronson Reed returned with a vengeance, as he wanted a shot at the newly crowned champion after defeating Zayn, heading into WrestleMania XL.

Meanwhile, Chad Gable turned heel on the star after he lost a one-on-one title shot. The two challengers have been trying their best to upstage the champion by constantly interfering in segments and matches.

Expand Tweet

The management booked a Triple-Threat match between Zayn, Reed, and Gable for the Intercontinental Championship in Saudi Arabia at WWE King & Queen of the Ring 2024.

What are your thoughts on Sami Zayn? Sound off!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback