"Begging for an autograph" - Male WWE Superstar comes out in support of Maxxine Dupri after live event incident

At a recent WWE live event, Monday Night RAW star Maxxine Dupri had negative reactions from members of the WWE Universe. A video of the incident quickly circulated on social media and caught other superstars' attention.

Following Rhea Ripley and Chelsea Green, another superstar who has now come out in support of Dupri is Joe Gacy. The 36-year-old is currently working on NXT and is in a feud with Dijak.

Taking to Twitter/X, Gacy reacted to the video of a fan criticizing Dupri by claiming that the 26-year-old works harder than most of the superstars:

"Honestly. She works harder than most. Guarantee you’ll all be getting her merch and begging for an autograph," wrote Gacy.

Check out Gacy's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Maxxine Dupri wants to face Nia Jax in a match

Maxxine Dupri has expressed her interest in a match against Nia Jax. The latter recently headlined the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event against Rhea Ripley.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae in an exclusive interview, Dupri stated the following:

"Nia Jax. Because let's not forget the Battle Royale. When I was celebrating and she eliminated me for literally no reason except for to be mean. She needs to get hurt. I need to get my lick back."

She further expressed her interest in teaming up with Ivy Nile and challenging for the Women's Tag Team Championships:

"You know, I think that if we are thinking like Tag Team division, I think me and Ivy could go for those titles. I think that's a possibility, and I also think there is a lot of animosity with Valhalla still. So there is a lot going on in 2024."

Dupri is still in the early days of her career as an in-ring competitor and will only get better with time.

What are your thoughts on the negative reaction received by Maxxine Dupri at the recent live event? Sound off in the comment section

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE