"Being a legit Ironman" - Former World Champion on what he wants to be remembered for in WWE

Dolph Ziggler has won 11 singles championships during his WWE career but wants to be remembered for his longevity.

Ziggler was the 22nd Grand Slam Champion in WWE history. He's a two-time World Heavyweight Champion, two-time United States Champion, six-time Intercontinental Champion, one-time NXT Champion and four-time Tag Team Champion.

The 42-year-old superstar recently had Q&A on Twitter and a fan asked him what he wants to be remembered for during his career. He pointed out his longevity as his main trait.

"Being a legit iron man, who doesn't get hurt, doesn't call in sick, can't be outdone (unless booked that way), is 10/10 on every category there is in pro wrestling and after all that, still fights the fight everyday and refuses to sit back and coast. Anyone disagree? Good f'n luck."

Dolph Ziggler is currently a free agent after not getting picked in the draft. This means he can appear both on RAW and SmackDown just like other free agents including Brock Lesnar and Omos.

When Endeavor purchased WWE and merged it with the UFC, fans wondered if there would ever be a crossover. It didn't take long for Conor McGregor to start taking shots at Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman.

McGregor even threatened to suplex Heyman in a now-deleted clip posted on his Twitter account.

"You're barking up the wrong tree, Heyman," McGregor said. "I've lost count of the amount of bodies I've seen take their last breath. Watch your back for life." (h/t Yahoo! Sports)

After McGregor's tirade went viral, Dolph Ziggler decided to take a shot during his Twitter Q&A. Ziggler asked his fans what weight would he need to be to fight the former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion.

"How much weight would I have to cut, to fight McGregor?"

Ziggler is not an MMA fighter, but has a great background on amateur wrestling. He weighs around 220 pounds, which means he has to cut around 50 pounds to fight McGregor, who will fight Michael Chandler at 170 later this year.

