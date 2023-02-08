"Believe in yourself" - Former Champion sends cryptic message following move to WWE RAW

Sometimes a change of scenery can do wonders for a WWE Superstar. Rey Mysterio and Baron Corbin were likely hoping for a fresh start when they were traded for each other last year. Unfortunately, neither has found much success on RAW or SmackDown as of late.

Another superstar that is getting a fresh start is former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza. He is currently in the Los Lotharios tag team with Humberto Carillo and the tag team was recently moved to WWE RAW.

Garza took to Twitter today to send out a cryptic message following his move to RAW. The 30-year-old said to believe in yourself and included a fire emoji in his Tweet to the WWE Universe:

"Believe in yourself ❤️‍🔥," tweeted Angel Garza.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell praises Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo

Los Lotharios have yet to find success on the main roster, but talent certainly isn't the issue.

Garza and Carrillo competed in the SmackDown Tag Team Tournament to determine The Usos' next opponents. Los Lotharios were eliminated in the first round by Hit Row in a match that lasted under three minutes. Braun Strowman and Ricochet went on to win the tournament and will challenge The Usos for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships this Friday.

Following Los Lotharios' loss to Hit Row, Dutch Mantell praised the team on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show. The 73-year-old claimed that the team's time will come in the future:

"These guys are good. Most of your Mexican wrestlers are great because that's why they are trying there. They can do almost anything, so I hated to see him lose too, but he has probably a way to go. Losing doesn't mean anything on anywhere else, look at the Baker girl, no, who was the one to lose to Charlotte Flair? How many matches did she lose on the row? And I don't think it hurt her at all. That's what they tell the guys in the back, 'don't worry, your time is coming,' and then her time is here. So, SmackDown overall tonight, one of the better shows and I enjoyed it," said Mantell. (37:10- 38:06)

Garza and Carrillo now have the opportunity to try to connect with the WWE Universe once again on the red brand. Time will tell if Los Lotharios are able to establish themselves as a threat in the tag team division on the Road to WrestleMania.

