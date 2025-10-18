Beloved Female ex-WWE Star Confirms She Has Retired; Had Cancer And Says She Wants A "Better Ending"

A beloved ex-WWE star has confirmed that she retired from wrestling. Her career has come to an end, and she has spoken about what's next for her.
The former WWE star Maria Kanellis shared the news on her social media, confirming that she had retired and left wrestling for good back in January, after 20 years in the business. She spoke about how she was having her third baby now, and over the past few years, had a life threatening tumor along with an adrenal gland removed, as well as half her thyroid removed, skin cancer and polyps removed as well.
She went on to say that she was not going to leave wrestling completely even if her career was over, but she mentioned that she was not ready to go back. She said that should she be ready to return, it would be in a behind the scenes role with Wrestling Army. She said that she owed it to her younger self to have a better ending.
"In the past few years I’ve had half my thyroid removed, a rare life threatening tumor removed along with my adrenal gland, skin cancer, polyps removed, and now I am having my third baby. In January, my 20 year career effectively ended which is another story. I am not ready to leave wrestling completely that way but I’m not ready to go back. But when I am ready maybe it will be behind the scenes, with @WWrestlingArmy, or something else but I owe it to my younger self to have a better ending."
Former WWE star Maria Kanellis plans to finish her career with respect to her younger self's dream
Maria Kanellis has plans to finish her career behind the scenes, even if she's retired from in-ring competition. She spoke about working backstage.
"She worked hard to start this journey and I would like to finish it with respect to that little girls dream."
It remains to be seen what's next for her, and whether a return to WWE, even in the backstage area, is on the cards.
