A WWE Hall of Famer has now spoken about returning to the company for a match after 12 years. The star has not wrestled in a long time.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Duggan has signed a new contract with the company after years away from the ring. The star has not wrestled a match in many years. His last match was in 2019, after which he has since not entered the ring. That could be changing now, as the star has a return to WWE in mind, and he would be doing so in a destination where he has never wrestled in his career.

Duggan spoke to Connel Rumsey of Wrestle Talk about wanting to appear in Saudi Arabia when asked about the Royal Rumble the company is hosting in the country the next year. Duggan has the huge honor of being the first-ever winner of the Royal Rumble match in history. While repeating that accomplishment is unlikely in 2026, the star's appearance would make for a huge pop.

"I don't know, we're talking about going over to Saudi Arabia. It's one of the countries that I have not been to. You know that's one of the things that a lot of folks don't appreciate, is the popularity of professional wrestling around the world. I tell folks that I have wrestled in every state in the union, every province in Canada, and in 30 different countries... it's unreal the popularity of wrestling around the world."

WWE Royal Rumble 2026 will take place in Saudi Arabia

2026 will see the first-ever edition of the Royal Rumble to take place outside North America. While a special "Greatest Royal Rumble" was hosted in Saudi Arabia before, this will be the first-ever traditional version of the event to do so.

It is only the precursor to what's next, as WrestleMania 43, has been announced for Saudi Arabia as well, in 2027.

It seems that the company is getting ready for more such major shows in the future, given that they already held some PLEs in the country regularly in the past.

