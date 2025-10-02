BREAKING: Hall of Famer Confirms He Has Signed New WWE Contract After 15 Years

In breaking news, a Hall of Famer has revealed that they have signed a new WWE contract after 15 years. The star has not been signed to such a contract for a long time with the company.
Hacksaw Jim Duggan is recognized as one of the best to have ever wrestled in WWE and is seen as one of the biggest babyaces of his time. His indomitable spirit in the ring and the work that he brought to every match he ever had, always made him a crowd favorite. There was a report earlier that Jim Duggan had signed a contract with WWE after years away from the company. While he had made some appearances here and there, it was not something he did while on a full contract.
Now, speaking to Connel Rumsey of WrestleTalk, the star revealed that he had signed his first Legends contract with the company after 15 years in January. He said that he owned his name as well, and that was one of the reasons he was on a contract.
"I just recently re-signed with the WWE in January, I hadn’t been on one in probably 15 years, but I finally, because I own my name, a lot of guys don’t own their own name. Back in the WWF, if Vince McMahon created your name like Big Boss Man, or Brutus ‘The Barber’ Beefcake, you left that territory, you couldn’t use that name, but myself and Macho Man we trademarked our name years ago."
WWE has signed a lot of legends to contracts with the company
Over the last few years, the company has brought back a lot of legends to the company and has signed them to contracts.
Under Triple H, more legends have appeared in the crowd and made appearances in the company. Several legends like Nikki Bella and Trish Stratus have stepped back in the ring as well.
It remains to be seen if Jim Duggan does the same for a one-off appearance.