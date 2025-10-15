  • home icon
  Beloved star gives himself a new name after wrestling his first WWE match in 5 years

Beloved star gives himself a new name after wrestling his first WWE match in 5 years

By Ankit Verma
Modified Oct 15, 2025 18:50 GMT
A still from NXT (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

A former champion wrestled his first match inside the WWE ring after five long years. The beloved star gave himself a new name after the show.

Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) showed up on the September 23 edition of NXT during TNA's invasion of the show. Although the 40-year-old was not part of the NXT vs. TNA Showdown, he wrestled Josh Briggs later that night on the next week's taping of the show, which aired on October 14. Unfortunately, Cardona failed to secure the win.

Earlier today, The Indy God took to X/Twitter to share a strong message reflecting on his return to the WWE ring. He called himself "The Complete" Matt Cardona, as he claimed to be a complete performer.

"Last night, 'The Complete' Matt Cardona wrestled on @wwenxt. What does “The Complete” mean? 21+ years in this crazy professional wrestling business. From Major Brother to Edgehead to Broski to Deathmatch King to Indy God and everything in between. Can do it all…'The Total Package' was taken. ALWAYZ READY. I am Matt Cardona…and I am THE COMPLETE!" he wrote.
You can check out his tweet below:

Matt Cardona's last match for the global juggernaut was against Bobby Lashley on the March 9, 2020, edition of Monday Night RAW. He was released from his contract with the wrestling promotion soon after. Following his departure from World Wrestling Entertainment, Cardona showcased his potential on the independent scene, winning championships almost everywhere he went.

WWE Hall of Famer pushes for the wrestling promotion to give Matt Cardona another shot

While speaking on his The Hall of Fame podcast, legendary star Booker T called for the wrestling promotion to give Matt Cardona another chance.

The 60-year-old noted that he was in the crossover between TNA and NXT. Booker T opined that Cardona might have gotten unfair treatment during his first run with the company. The veteran added that he would love for the wrestling promotion to give him one more chance.

"I've been so invested in the TNA-NXT crossover that they've been doing. It's been so good for both sides to see so many different guys get to come up. Seeing Matt Cardona back in the building. I don't know. He, Matt Cardona, might have got a raw deal his first time around. I'd love to see Matt Cardona get another shot in WWE and doing his thing," he said.

Only time will tell whether WWE decides to sign Matt Cardona back or not. In the meantime, the TNA star is likely to continue making appearances on NXT.

