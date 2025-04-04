Beloved WWE name appearing on WrestleMania weekend for the final time "before officially moving on" from wrestling

A beloved WWE name has confessed that at this year's WrestleMania weekend, she will be appearing for the last-ever time before she moves on from wrestling. The star has shared the message with fans on social media.

Kayla Braxton, aka Kayla Becker, is a well-known and much-loved name among fans in WWE. The star worked as a backstage interviewer and was responsible for not only helping stars tell their stories, but also for putting them over. Her interactions with Paul Heyman, in particular, saw her become even more loved, due to the hilarity that ensued between the two of them in such interviews.

However, she bid farewell to WWE almost a year back, when she said that she would be leaving the company in June 2024. Her profile was later moved to the Alumni section on July 1, confirming her departure.

She has since taken to X/Twitter and spoken about appearing at WrestleCon in Las Vegas on Saturday and Sunday during WrestleMania weekend. She said that she had been debating with herself, given she had been away for so long, but then decided to appear because she missed the fans. She said this would be her final wrestling convention before she moves on from wrestling altogether. She asked the fans to come say hi:

"I’ve decided to do Wrestlecon in Vegas on Saturday and Sunday Mania weekend. I was back and forth on it since I’ve been away for so long, but I miss you guys and I figured I’d do one final wrestling convention before officially moving on. So come say hi. I can’t wait to see you!"

Kayla Braxton, aka Kayla Becker's WWE farewell left everyone in tears

Cody Rhodes interacted with Kayla Braxton after her final-ever WWE SmackDown episode. There, he brought her out in what was a very emotional segment, saying goodbye to her.

Fans chanted for her, thanking her for her work in the company. She also hugged Rhodes, leaving very few dry eyes in the audience during that moment.

She has been exploring options outside the company, but has stayed away from wrestling in general.

