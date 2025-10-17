Beloved WWE name set to miss RAW; replacement revealed

A beloved WWE name is set to miss the October 20 edition of RAW, and a replacement has already been announced. Next Monday's edition of the red brand will air live from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.Ring announcer Alicia Taylor will not be at next Monday's show, but a major name has been revealed as her replacement. Lilian Garcia took to Instagram today to reveal that she would be filling in for Taylor during next Monday's episode of RAW and shared that she was excited to reunite with wrestling fans again.&quot;Back in my playground in 3 days as I sub in for the awesome @aliciataylorwwe on @wwe Monday Night Raw! 😊🤘🏼 Can’t wait to be reunited with all of you again! ❤️,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCM Punk defeated Jey Uso and LA Knight in the main event of last week's episode of WWE RAW to become the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. Seth Rollins is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, but there have been rumors that The Visionary has suffered a legitimate injury coming out of Crown Jewel 2025.Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed also betrayed Seth Rollins at the end of last week's edition of RAW. Breakker hit Rollins with a Spear, and Reed quickly followed it up with a Tsunami Splash. Following the betrayal, Bron Breakker posed with the World Heavyweight Championship as Seth Rollins writhed in pain on the canvas.Lilian Garcia discusses getting to work with WWE againRing announcer Lilian Garcia recently discussed what it was like to work under Triple H's regime in the promotion.Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast, Lilian Garcia commented on reuniting with people she spent years working with and referred to them as her family.&quot;Working back with Triple H and seeing all of these people that I worked with for so many years, all the agents now that are the producers that are there. It's my family. I don't have my parents anymore, I didn't have kids, and I'm not in a relationship, I'm in Atlanta by myself,&quot; Garcia said.. @_RedAKLINKI Want Lilian Garcia To Announce Me Every Time I Step Into The Room .It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for next Monday's edition of RAW.