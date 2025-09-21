  • home icon
  Popular WWE star set to miss RAW; replacement revealed

Popular WWE star set to miss RAW; replacement revealed

By Robert Lentini
Modified Sep 21, 2025 20:49 GMT
A popular star will be replaced tomorrow on RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]
A popular star will be replaced tomorrow on RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]

A popular WWE star revealed today that they would not be available for tomorrow night's episode of RAW and revealed their replacement. Tomorrow night's edition of the red brand will be the first show following Wrestlepalooza 2025 and will air live from Evansville, Indiana.

WWE ring announcer Alicia Taylor revealed today on social media that she would not be on tomorrow night's episode of RAW. She revealed that legendary ring announcer Lilian Garcia would be taking her place on RAW tomorrow night. You can check out Taylor's message in her post below.

"Tagging in @LilianGarcia. Thanks for holding down #RAW tomorrow!" wrote Taylor.
Taylor worked as the ring announcer for Wrestlepalooza last night in Indianapolis. Brock Lesnar squashed John Cena at the PLE last night in her first match since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. Cody Rhodes successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre in the main event of the premium live event.

AJ Lee also returned to the ring for the first time in over a decade at the event last night. She teamed up with CM Punk to defeat Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Stephanie Vaquer became the Women's World Champion at Wrestlepalooza as well by defeating IYO SKY.

Lilian Garcia comments on working under Triple H's regime in WWE

Popular WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia recently discussed what it was like to work for Triple H's regime.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast, Garcia spoke about her experiences since returning to the promotion. She noted that the company was like her family and that she was surrounded by people she had worked with for a long time.

"Working back with Triple H and seeing all of these people that I worked with for so many years, all the agents now that are the producers that are there. It's my family. I don't have my parents anymore, I didn't have kids, and I'm not in a relationship, I'm in Atlanta by myself," Garcia said.
It will be interesting to see if the promotion has any surprises planned for the first episode of RAW following Wrestlepalooza tomorrow night.

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

