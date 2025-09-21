WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 - Best and Worst - DISTASTER in-ring return after years; reason for Brock Lesnar-Paul Heyman reunion

The first-ever Wrestlepalooza premium live event was a mixed bag. After an iffy start, the show truly picked up. However, it wasn't all perfect after that as well.So, let's get into it. Here are the biggest positives and negatives from Wrestlepalooza. An honorable mention goes out to LA Knight, who did a great job in facilitating the chaos between The Usos and The Vision as the special guest referee.Now, onto the list.#3. Best: An in-ring classicWe have a new champion. (Image via WWE.com)Stephanie Vaquer actually did it. She is the Women's World Champion after putting on the best match of Wrestlepalooza against IYO SKY. Their tremendous in-ring chemistry was on display for the world to see, with seamless counters and high spots galore.La Primera came out on top with an incredible variant of the Spiral Tap as well, putting the bow on a fantastic performance. While it's going to be interesting to see how Vaquer's reign goes, most of the focus will be on IYO's next step.Asuka is not happy at all, so expect a full-blown beatdown on WWE RAW. We could see IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley take on The Kabuki Warriors at Crown Jewel in Australia, as a result. The good wrestling continues!#2. Worst: What a waste of the Farewell TourBrock Lesnar beat John Cena at Wrestlepalooza. (Image via WWE.com)John Cena has five dates left in his Farewell Tour. This is after he was essentially squashed by Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza, in a repeat of their SummerSlam 2014 match. Only, this time, the novelty of such a one-sided beatdown wore off years ago. Did WWE seriously go through the trouble of bringing back The Beast Incarnate for this mess?!This was a baffling decision all the way through, from the tainted ending to Summerslam last month to Cena and Lesnar's lackluster feud. The Unseen 17 had loads of other stars he should've shared the ring with instead, with AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio being among them.Unfortunately, not all of them will get to face John Cena before he is gone for good. As for Brock Lesnar, it remains to be seen what's next for him after his first match in over two years. All we know is that he is back with Paul Heyman. This may have been done to set up an alliance with Seth Rollins and The Vision for a potential WarGames match at Survivor Series.#2. Best: AJ Lee's WWE in-ring return is a successAJ Lee returned to the ring at Wrestlepalooza. (Image via WWE.com)Back to the positives, AJ Lee had a great night at Wrestlepalooza. She teamed up with CM Punk to defeat Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, making The Man tap out. This puts her in a prime position to challenge for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.AJ's offence looked seamless, with Lynch being the perfect dance partner for her WWE in-ring return. There was a lot to love over here, with lots of complicated spots between all four stars. What an immensely proud moment for Punk, though. Who would've thought he and his wife would ever team up in a WWE ring? Not us for sure!#1. Best/Worst: Cody Rhodes leaves Wrestlepalooza with the ballWrestlepalooza ended with Cody Rhodes retaining his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. It was a good match, and The American Nightmare had to win to set up his upcoming Crown Jewel main event. However, it may have been a mistake.WWE would've been better off ignoring the Crown Jewel Championship, instead focusing on Rhodes' feud with McIntyre. The latter greatly suffered by losing at Wrestlepalooza, with nowhere to go after another failed attempt at winning the world title.Cody Rhodes should have lost the title to Drew McIntyre here, potentially winning it back within the next few months. However, now, he has almost run out of challengers. Randy, we're looking at you. It's almost time to be The Legend Killer again!