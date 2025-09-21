WWE Wrestlepalooza: 3 Reasons why Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar are back together

The opening of WWE Wrestlepalooza shocked everyone as Brock Lesnar destroyed John Cena and emerged as the winner. The Beast executed multiple F5s on the Franchise Player and pinned him to score the victory.However, before the match, Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar reunited as The Oracle came out to introduce The Beast at Wrestlepalooza. Yesterday on SmackDown, Lesnar and Heyman appeared in a backstage segment, where the Mayor of Suplex City wanted to speak to his former Advocate. In this article, we will be discussing three possible reasons why Brock and Heyman are back together in the company.#3. For one final reunionAt SummerSlam 2025, Brock Lesnar made his return after a hiatus of almost two years. Many believe that this could be the final run of the veteran in the Sports entertainment juggernaut. Considering this, the Lesnar and Heyman reunion might be done to initiate a one last reunion for the iconic duo.As of now, Heyman is part of Seth Rollins' Vision faction. Despite this, the reunion on SmackDown and at Wrestlepalooza is enough to say that their one last get-together has started in WWE.#2. To set the stage for Survivor Series 2025 mega matchESPN @espnLINKPAUL HEYMAN INTRODUCING BROCK LESNAR 🎙️ Stream #Wrestlepalooza LIVE on the ESPN App.WWE Survivor Series 2025 will again witness the theme of WarGames. This means that two teams will clash on two rings inside steel cages. The Oracle's reunion with Brock Lesnar could be part of his master plan for Survivor Series 2025.The Hall of Famer might have done the favor to get Lesnar on his side ahead of the potential WarGames match. The Vision already has major enemies, including CM Punk, Roman Reigns, The Usos, and LA Knight.With this alliance at Wrestlepalooza, WWE can set the stage for a massive match at Survivor Series 2025 where the Beast can join forces with The Vision against the babyface team. #1. To set up Bron Breakker vs Brock Lesnar down the line in WWETribaI Wrestling @TribalMegastarLINKPAUL HEYMAN IS INTRODUCING BROCK LESNAR 🤯 BROCK LESNAR &amp;amp;amp; PAUL HEYMAN HAVE OFFICIALLY REUNITED OH MY GOD 🔥 #WrestlePaloozaBron Breakker is connected to Paul Heyman as both are members of The Vision. The reunion of the Oracle and the Beast might set the stage for a future showdown between Lesnar and Breakker. Heyman sharing the stage with his former client might not be appreciated by the new Big Dog.Therefore, the former NXT Champion may decide to face Brock Lesnar, leading to a dream match between these two over the services of Heyman. This storyline will put The Vision in the spotlight and make Bron Breakker a big deal among the WWE Universe.