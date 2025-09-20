Brock Lesnar makes massive change at WWE Wrestlepalooza

For the first time since SummerSlam 2023, Brock Lesnar has a WWE match at Wrestlepalooza. Lesnar made some changes for his final match against John Cena.

After a two-year absence, Lesnar made his shocking return at SummerSlam last month in New Jersey. Cena just lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes and thanked all the fans who came out.

That's when Lesnar's music hit, came down to the ring and hit an F5 to Cena. It eventually led to their match at Wrestlepalooza at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena began the Premium Live Event, with The Beast entering first. During his entrance, smoke was coming out as Lesnar walked down the ramp. It's a big change since smoke isn't a part of his entrance, though the pyro was still there.

While Lesnar was alone for his entrance, John Cena was accompanied by children wearing his Indiana Pacers-themed farewell tour shirt. It was a stark contrast between the two contemporaries who began their careers at the same time in OVW.

Paul Heyman introduces Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza

John Cena was introduced first by Alicia Taylor, while Brock Lesnar was shockingly introduced by Paul Heyman. Taylor was about to begin Lesnar's introduction when Heyman's voice sounded like he's The Advocate again.

Lesnar and Heyman have been successful as a duo, though it's unclear if it's a one-night reunion. The Beast approached the Hall of Famer last Friday on SmackDown, which tied into their short reunion at Wrestlepalooza.

However, it wasn't the only shocking event of the match. Lesnar dominated Cena in a nearly one-sided bout, getting the victory with an astonishing six F5s. The GOAT was able to hit three Attitude Adjustments to Lesnar, who kicked out at two.

Lesnar then delivered a seventh F5 after match, as well as one to referee Dan Engler.

