4 Ways Brock Lesnar Can Reunite with Paul Heyman Following WWE SmackDown

Brock Lesnar is set to face John Cena at Wrestlepalooza this weekend in what will be the final chapter of their rivalry. The Beast Incarnate made an appearance on the go-home edition of SmackDown to send an ultimatum to Cena ahead of their match. But what became the biggest highlight is a backstage interaction between him and his former advocate, Paul Heyman.
Lesnar was seen confronting The Wiseman, suggesting they must talk. It has sparked speculation that there could be plans for a reunion between the two stars down the line. Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman share a long, complicated history marked by betrayals and tense moments. As a result, fans wonder how a potential reunion between the two would unfold.
Let's take a look at four ways The Beast Incarnate can reunite with Paul Heyman:
#4. Brock Lesnar could join The Vision as its new member on RAW
Paul Heyman has been the cornerstone of Seth Rollins' faction, The Vision, on Monday Night RAW. Over the past few months, his goal has been to make the faction stronger by using his tactics and years of experience. Therefore, in a surprising move, The Oracle might convince Brock Lesnar to join The Vision as its new member.
In such a way, Heyman can work together with his former client while giving Rollins' faction a huge asset in the form of Lesnar. Moreover, fans have never seen The Beast Incarnate work in a team in his career. Therefore, working alongside his former rival, Seth Rollins, could open a door for a fresh dynamic, especially in a time when Triple H is keen on experimenting.
#3. Both may agree to a temporary pact for mutual benefit
Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman could crack a deal for mutual benefits. The former Bloodline member might lay down an offer for The Beast. Heyman could claim that he would use his backstage power to get Lesnar a world title opportunity only if the latter would help out The Vision in case it needed assistance. It could be an enticing offer that has the potential to introduce a fresh layer in the Lesnar-Heyman dynamic.
The Beast Incarnate has been after John Cena since his return. However, he would likely be going after the world title in the coming months. Paul Heyman's backstage politics could easily get him a title match. Meanwhile, The Vision is set to face major disadvantages down the line against stars like Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Therefore, Brock's assistance could help them big time to safeguard their future.
#2. Paul Heyman can adopt a dual managerial role
Paul Heyman might once again adopt a dual managerial role in WWE. On Monday Night RAW, he can assist Seth Rollins and Co. Meanwhile, on SmackDown, he could work as the advocate for Brock Lesnar. It is plausible as The Wiseman has already done such work in 2013 when he was managing CM Punk and The Beast Incarnate at the same time.
This would allow WWE to bring back the iconic duo of Lesnar and Heyman without jeopardizing the ongoing alliance between The Oracle and Rollins. Besides, fans have been clamoring to see the old Brock Lesnar in the company, which is only possible with The Wiseman on his side. Therefore, such a dual managerial angle could work pretty well considering the current landscape of WWE.
#1. Paul Heyman could recruit Brock Lesnar to be the Enforcer of The Vision
Paul Heyman might recruit Brock Lesnar as an enforcer of The Vision. The former Universal Champion has been making sporadic appearances in WWE as of late. There are no hints about what his next goal would be after dealing with John Cena. This might allow Heyman to give Lesnar a new direction by appointing him as an Enforcer for his faction.
The Beast Incarnate could be a game-changer for The Vision. He could only appear during prominent storylines of Seth Rollins and Co. Brock Lesnar could work as the trump card of the faction, making his character even more interesting and unpredictable. Such an angle could breathe new life into the ongoing story of The Vision while reuniting Lesnar and Heyman.
