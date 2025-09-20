  • home icon
  Brock Lesnar Finally Sends Message to his Oldest Friend on WWE SmackDown After Years

Brock Lesnar Finally Sends Message to his Oldest Friend on WWE SmackDown After Years

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Sep 20, 2025 00:43 GMT
Brock Lesnar had something to say
Brock Lesnar had something to say [via Netflix]

Brock Lesnar has finally met an old friend of his after a long time tonight on WWE SmackDown. He sent him a message.

Lesnar had been gone from WWE for quite a long time before he returned earlier this year at SummerSlam, where he attacked John Cena. That was not the only encounter he had with someone familiar with him. He also encountered Paul Heyman tonight, in a moment that is sure to be remembered for a long time.

Heyman and Lesnar broke up after the Wiseman sided with Roman Reigns over his long-time client and friend in a betrayal that no one saw coming. Now, Heyman is aligned with Seth Rollins, while Brock Lesnar has returned after a long time away to go after John Cena in one of the last matches of his career. After Lesnar had attacked Michael Cole and Corey Graves on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, the star was leaving and came across Paul Heyman backstage.

He looked at him and then sent a first message after a long time, saying that they should talk. Whether Seth Rollins has anything to worry about or not remains to be seen, because Heyman's ultimate loyalty can't always be divined, and the friendship between him and Brock Lesnar may come first.

"We should talk."
Brock Lesnar May Target Seth Rollins Next

Although nothing is confirmed, now that Lesnar is back, he may have an obvious person to go after, following his match against John Cena at Wrestlepalooza. As the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins may have something that Lesnar wants.

With Lesnar looking to go after and talking to Paul Heyman, it seems that he may have the idea of going after Rollins. Should that happen, it will be interesting to see where Heyman's loyalties really lie.

