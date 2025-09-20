WWE SmackDown: 3 Reasons why Brock Lesnar wants to talk to Paul Heyman again

  • home icon
By Love Verma
Published Sep 20, 2025 04:23 GMT
Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar made his presence felt on SmackDown. [Image credits: WWE on X]

Brock Lesnar was one of the major highlights of the final episode of WWE SmackDown before Wrestlepalooza. The Beast Incarnate destroyed Corey Graves with F5 and humiliated Michael Cole to open the show.

Later, in a backstage segment, Lesnar and Paul Heyman come face to face, where the Mayor of Suplex City reveals his desire to speak with his former Advocate again. In this article, we will discuss three possible reasons why the Beast wants to talk to the Oracle again.

#3. Does Lesnar want to reunite with Paul Heyman?

One of the major reasons why the Beast wants to talk with the Wiseman again could be due to his intention to reunite with Heyman. It's been a long time since Lesnar and Heyman worked together in the Stamford-based promotion.

Before joining forces with Roman Reigns in the pandemic era, Paul had worked with Beast Incarnate in WWE. Later, he betrayed Lesnar and turned his back on him. Now, with the segment on SmackDown, it seems that Brock is interested in a reunion, and this is why he wants to talk to the Oracle of the Vision.

#2. Need Heyman's help to escape from punishment

Brock Lesnar attacked the commentators on the blue brand, and Nick Aldis is undoubtedly unhappy with this behaviour of the Beast. As a consequence, Lesnar might get punished by the SmackDown General Manager.

However, to escape potential punishment, the Mayor of Suplex City may want help from Wiseman. This is why he wished to speak with the former Special Counsel, as this would allow him to avoid Nick Aldis' discipline.

#1. Brock Lesnar may need the Vision's help at WWE Wrestlepalooza

Brock Lesnar will lock horns against John Cena in the opening match of Wrestlepalooza. The Franchise Player is already fired up in this retirement tour. Due to this, the Beast may need some help from the Vision at the forthcoming Premium Live event.

This could be why Brock Lesnar may want to talk to Paul Heyman and hinted at a reunion on recent SmackDown. If the Vision members help Lesnar to defeat Cena at Wrestlepalooza, the Beast may return the favour in the near future.

Overall, WWE has sown the seeds for the reunion of Brock Lesnar and Heyman. It will be intriguing to see how the storyline will unfold during and after the Indianapolis show.

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

