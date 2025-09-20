  • home icon
WWE SmackDown Results: Brock Lesnar attacks WWE legend; Damian Priest puts top star through a wall (9/19/25)

By Jojo
Published Sep 20, 2025 02:30 GMT
We had some big matches tonight on WWE SmackDown leading up to an eventful contract signing!
We had some big matches tonight on WWE SmackDown leading up to an eventful contract signing! [Image credits: Screenshots from WWE SmackDown on NETFLIX]

Brock Lesnar kicked off WWE SmackDown and dragged Michael Cole to the ring while Cole was trying to promote Wrestlepalooza. Retired superstar Corey Graves came in to make the save before Brock caught him and hit the F5! Brock took control of the TV camera and yelled at John Cena, who was surely watching from home.

Lesnar said that it was D-Day tomorrow and that he was coming for blood before running around the ring and turning over the drinks cart. He brought half of the steel steps into the ring before officials came in to stop him. Lesnar hit a second F5 on Graves before walking out of the ring.

WWE SmackDown Results (September 19, 2025):

  • Alexa Bliss & Charlotte (c) vs. Alba Fyre & Chelsea Green to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
  • The Vision def. Fraxiom
  • Sami Zayn (c) def. Carmelo Hayes to retain the United States Championship
Brock smiled at Paul Heyman backstage and patted him on the back. Nick Aldis showed up and told Heyman that he didn't need any more interruptions tonight, and Paul said that he wasn't trying to cause any.

The Miz replaced Corey on SmackDown commentary, and we learned that Graves was getting medical attention after the attack from Lesnar.

WWE SmackDown Results: Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Alba Fyre & Chelsea Green - WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Green got a dropkick early on before Fyre sent Bliss into the ringpost. Alexa was isolated in the ring and managed to tag Flair in. Charlotte hit a big clothesline on Fyre and a boot to Chelsea.

Flair got the Backbreaker-Reverse STO combo on Fyre before Green interfered. Fyre used the opportunity to get a back kick. Green tagged in, and Alexa came in as well for some double team moves before Flair hit Natural Selection on Chelsea for the win.

Result: Alexa Bliss & Charlotte (c) vs. Alba Fyre & Chelsea Green to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Grade: B

B-Fab was hyping up The Street Profits backstage before Bo Dallas came in and was whispering something to Dawkins. Ford yelled at Bo to back off before Erick Rowan came in with his giant hammer and laid the Profits out.

Fraxiom was out next and got attacked by The Vision. Paul Heyman started talking about them facing The Usos at Wrestlepalooza, but Fraxiom came back and resumed the brawl. Nick Aldis came out and set up a match between the two teams before SmackDown moved on.

WWE SmackDown Results: The Vision vs. Fraxiom

Bron Breakker got some big moves early on, but Frazer tagged in and took him down. Frazer got some big moves and took Reed down as well before getting a frog splash for a near fall.

Reed came back with the Jagged Edge and tried to hit the Tsunami, but Axiom stopped him. Breakker came in with the spear and took Axiom down before Reed hit the Tsunami on Frazer and got the win.

Result: The Vision def. Fraxiom

Grade: C

Nia Jax was out next and said that she was the 'Alpha Female' and that she was better than Tifanny Stratton and Jade Cargill. Nia added that she would annihilate both of them at any time. Stratton came out and said that people were sick of hearing Nia and headed to the ring.

Officials came out to stop the impending brawl, but Jade Cargill came in and kicked it off anyway. After some back and forth between the security and the three Superstars, Nick Aldis came out and booked a triple threat match for the Women's Championship next week before SmackDown moved on.

WWE SmackDown Results: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes - United States Championship match

Hayes got some big moves early on, but Zayn hit a tornado DDT before getting a near fall. Zayn went for the Helluva Kick, but Melo countered with a big kick of his own. Melo got a near fall off his own before the two traded strikes in the middle of the ring.

Sami got a big powerbomb before The Miz said on commentary that he wanted to get involved but was holding back. Zayn and Hayes took each other out before the champ took a frogsplash. Zayn took the First 48 before Zayn came back with the Blue Thunder Bomb and got the win on SmackDown.

Result: Sami Zayn def. Carmelo Hayes to retain the United States Championship

Grade: B

Solo Sikoa was in a promo and said that Tonga Loa was the man to be standing by him since the beginning, and his loyalty would be rewarded.

Damian Priest was furious about last week's loss to Aleister Black and put Kit Wilson through a wall backstage before demanding a rematch.

We got the final part of the mini-documentary about Brock Lesnar and John Cena's careers on SmackDown tonight.

Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre were out next for the Wrestlepalooza match contract signing. Nick Aldis was there to conduct the signing, and the champ said that he understood that Drew was the Scottish Warrior and had beaten the likes of Brock Lesnar.

However, Cody added that nowadays, Drew was more of a keyboard warrior, more interested in social media. McIntyre said that Cody was the 'corporate champion' and that the fans would turn on him the moment someone new comes along to replace him.

The contract was signed, and Cody said that he would be walking away with the title in the big ESPN debut before a brawl broke out. Drew was about to put Cody's head through the announce table once more, but then stopped, saying that he didn't want the title match to be cancelled.

Cody came back with a big dive, and Drew took him down again before stomping on his face while officials and security tried to separate the two. Drew threatened Cody one last time before SmackDown went off the air.

Jojo

Jojo

Jojo Nilanjan Das began writing for Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2015, a path he discovered through a friend. He is known for his live reporting, which gives fans an unbiased and accurate account of events as they happen.

With a Bachelor's in Mass Communication and Journalism, Jojo briefly worked as a research analyst and a graphic designer before starting at Sportskeeda. He remembers getting hooked on RAW and SmackDown in school in the early 2000s.

Jojo's favorite wrestler is Finn Balor, and he has interviewed WWE Superstar Becky Lynch. When he is not covering the live shows, he can be found updating himself about the latest technology, playing games, or practicing music.

