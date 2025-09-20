  • home icon
  Solo Sikoa praises 42-year-old superstar; promises to reward him on SmackDown

Solo Sikoa praises 42-year-old superstar; promises to reward him on SmackDown

By Rohit Nath
Modified Sep 20, 2025 02:13 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

There is no denying that Solo Sikoa's tenure in WWE has been a dramatic and tense one, filled with a lot of drama and a whole lot more twists and turns. For once, he expressed his gratitude to a 42-year-old star, whom he promised to reward on SmackDown.

Solo Sikoa has been in a leadership position for almost one and a half years. In that time, he has faced his fair share of successes and failures, and one of his most recent successes was winning the United States Championship. Ultimately, his reign didn't last too long, and Sami Zayn ended up dethroning him to become the US Champion, where he has been involved in a string of open challenges, such as the one against Carmelo Hayes on September 19.

Solo Sikoa praised the 42-year-old Tonga Loa, who is the son of Haku. He said that he never betrayed him and promised to reward him for his loyalty. In response, Tonga Loa told Solo that he loved him.

The MFT looks to be growing strong, with Talla Tonga and JC Matteo also by his side. They are the most recent additions, while Tonga Loa has been around for a bit longer.

The missing link here, of course, is none other than Tama Tonga, who will likely be out of action for a few months longer after his most recent injury. It seems unclear as to what lies ahead for Sikoa and the MFT. After losing the feud to Roman Reigns, Sikoa could go and run it back with Sami Zayn for the United States Championship, or he could take a different path and move to RAW.

The move to RAW would undoubtedly be an interesting one, although The Judgment Day and The Vision already have spots as the top factions of the red brand.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

