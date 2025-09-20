Rare moment on SmackDown as Sami Zayn defeats highly-acclaimed 31-year-old star in US Title open challenge

Sami Zayn had yet another United States Championship open challenge on SmackDown, continuing the tradition started by John Cena years ago. He defeated a highly acclaimed former champion this week in his match.Sami Zayn's open challenges haven't been surprises per se, as they have been announced in advance with superstars approaching him directly for a challenge. Last week, that was done by Carmelo Hayes, the highly acclaimed 31-year-old former NXT Champion.With The Miz in commentary, no help was provided to Carmelo Hayes as he faced Sami Zayn in a losing effort. Surprisingly enough, it was the blue thunder bomb that won Sami the match, which is a rare thing to witness, as it usually never wins him matches.The Blue Thunder Bomb is a popular move, but it never usually wins Sami Zayn a match. That is reserved for the Helluva Kick. However, that wasn't the case this time around.It was a huge effort from Carmelo Hayes, who continued to prove why he has people and fans pushing for him to get more television time. In fact, when the subject of criticism around Triple H's booking in WWE is brought up, fans are often quick to point to the fact that he hardly utilizes Carmelo Hayes.If one were to mention that Carmelo Hayes gets a lot of screen time, it is true, but the argument made is not about him not being on TV. It has more to do with how he is utilized on television, as nearly a year and a half has passed since he was drafted to SmackDown from NXT.Many expected him to be one of the premier future stars, getting a push like Bron Breakker and Jacob Fatu. However, that hasn't appeared to be the case so far, but only time will tell what the future holds for him.