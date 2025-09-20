  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Sami Zayn
  • Rare moment on SmackDown as Sami Zayn defeats highly-acclaimed 31-year-old star in US Title open challenge

Rare moment on SmackDown as Sami Zayn defeats highly-acclaimed 31-year-old star in US Title open challenge

By Rohit Nath
Modified Sep 20, 2025 01:51 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Sami Zayn had yet another United States Championship open challenge on SmackDown, continuing the tradition started by John Cena years ago. He defeated a highly acclaimed former champion this week in his match.

Ad

Sami Zayn's open challenges haven't been surprises per se, as they have been announced in advance with superstars approaching him directly for a challenge. Last week, that was done by Carmelo Hayes, the highly acclaimed 31-year-old former NXT Champion.

With The Miz in commentary, no help was provided to Carmelo Hayes as he faced Sami Zayn in a losing effort. Surprisingly enough, it was the blue thunder bomb that won Sami the match, which is a rare thing to witness, as it usually never wins him matches.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

The Blue Thunder Bomb is a popular move, but it never usually wins Sami Zayn a match. That is reserved for the Helluva Kick. However, that wasn't the case this time around.

It was a huge effort from Carmelo Hayes, who continued to prove why he has people and fans pushing for him to get more television time. In fact, when the subject of criticism around Triple H's booking in WWE is brought up, fans are often quick to point to the fact that he hardly utilizes Carmelo Hayes.

Ad

If one were to mention that Carmelo Hayes gets a lot of screen time, it is true, but the argument made is not about him not being on TV. It has more to do with how he is utilized on television, as nearly a year and a half has passed since he was drafted to SmackDown from NXT.

Many expected him to be one of the premier future stars, getting a push like Bron Breakker and Jacob Fatu. However, that hasn't appeared to be the case so far, but only time will tell what the future holds for him.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

First-hand reports of Vince McMahon's birthday party HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications