CM Punk breaks down in tears after AJ Lee's first win in WWE in a decade

CM Punk and AJ Lee teamed up with each other at Wrestlepalooza 2025, and it was a successful effort as many expected, with AJ Lee, in particular, doing incredibly well. Punk broke down in tears after the victory.The co-main event of Wrestlepalooza 2025 saw CM Punk and AJ Lee take on the power couple of Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. They had a special entrance and all, with the Champion duo being the favorites as ring rust was expected to be a factor for AJ Lee. However, that wasn't the case at all, and considering it was her first match in over a decade, the former Divas Champion did incredibly and proved why she can hang with the best of the best in the modern women's division, which is levels above the division she was in when she was at the top.After AJ Lee made Becky Lynch tap out with the Black Widow, CM Punk was not only celebrating in joy, but he broke down in tears after his wife's first win in over a decade.Punk has been selfless this entire feud, letting Becky Lynch and CM Punk know that he was happy to come out to &quot;Light it up&quot;, AJ Lee's music, and give her the spotlight rather than taking it for himself. He has been incredibly supportive of his wife, and nobody has hyped her up more than he has.In fact, he was even wearing a jacket that said &quot;AJ's husband&quot;, which goes to show how much he reveres his wife. They have been married for over ten years now, and they only got into a relationship in early 2014. However, when they started dating, things picked up very quickly.Now, they are one of WWE's big power couples, and AJ Lee might just be the defacto number one contender for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.