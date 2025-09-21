CM Punk breaks down in tears after AJ Lee's first win in WWE in a decade

By Rohit Nath
Modified Sep 21, 2025 02:18 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

CM Punk and AJ Lee teamed up with each other at Wrestlepalooza 2025, and it was a successful effort as many expected, with AJ Lee, in particular, doing incredibly well. Punk broke down in tears after the victory.

Ad

The co-main event of Wrestlepalooza 2025 saw CM Punk and AJ Lee take on the power couple of Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. They had a special entrance and all, with the Champion duo being the favorites as ring rust was expected to be a factor for AJ Lee. However, that wasn't the case at all, and considering it was her first match in over a decade, the former Divas Champion did incredibly and proved why she can hang with the best of the best in the modern women's division, which is levels above the division she was in when she was at the top.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After AJ Lee made Becky Lynch tap out with the Black Widow, CM Punk was not only celebrating in joy, but he broke down in tears after his wife's first win in over a decade.

Ad

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

Punk has been selfless this entire feud, letting Becky Lynch and CM Punk know that he was happy to come out to "Light it up", AJ Lee's music, and give her the spotlight rather than taking it for himself. He has been incredibly supportive of his wife, and nobody has hyped her up more than he has.

In fact, he was even wearing a jacket that said "AJ's husband", which goes to show how much he reveres his wife. They have been married for over ten years now, and they only got into a relationship in early 2014. However, when they started dating, things picked up very quickly.

Now, they are one of WWE's big power couples, and AJ Lee might just be the defacto number one contender for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications