Beloved WWE star bids farewell saying she's leaving; Maryse, LA Knight, and others react to the news of her new role

A beloved WWE star has bid farewell, letting fans know she's leaving. Maryse, LA Knight, and others have reacted to the news.

Ad

On-screen star and ring announcer Lilian Garcia bid farewell to fans after SmackDown, revealing that she was leaving her job as the brand's announcer. She would leave her full-time role with the company and change to something else. As a result, Garcia won't be full-time on SmackDown anymore and, instead, will be the announcer for Saturday Night's Main Event and other special occasions. She also is working on different projects with the company at the moment.

Ad

Trending

"Just finished announcing SmackDown in Barcelona, Spain and it was absolutely incredible!! Gracias por todo el amor España! ❤️ But now I have some news that this was my last show as the full-time SmackDown announcer. A new era is upon us BUT I will still be with the company as I will be announcing for all @wwe Saturday Night’s Main Event shows on @nbc & @peacock , singing at certain special events, AND currently working on other show ideas with WWE! 😉"

Ad

Fans can see the full farewell below.

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Ad

Some fans were left heartbroken that she was leaving her full-time role as an announcer and was bidding farewell, and let her know it. LA Knight reacted to the post, showing his love. Maryse also reacted, showing respect to the long-time announcer.

Fans also showed their love, bemoaning that she was leaving the role.

Some of the star and fan reactions can be seen below.

The fans were heartbroken by the star leaving (Images from Instagram)

The star has not said what the new projects are for the moment, but it could be anything given WWE's new era. Fans will have to wait and see what she does next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback