Beloved WWE Star Ready To Return After 15 Years To Face AJ Styles In Last-Ever Match

A beloved WWE star has now spoken about returning to the company after more than 15 years to face AJ Styles. He spoke about having a last-ever match in the company against him.

Jimmy Wang Yang was interviewed recently by Wentworth Bros Entertainment, where he spoke about potentially returning to WWE and who he would like to face.

During the interview, the star was asked with whom he'd like to have his last-ever match should he return to WWE. He said that in such a situation, he would like to face AJ Styles, and mentioned how he was undefeated against him. He said that Styles had never beaten him, mentioning WCW and TNA, before going onto say that he had never defeated him in WWE either. The two stars were not part of the company at the same time, and did not wrestle there.

Now, should he return, he felt that he would like to have Styles "finish the story" there, and said that he was close to Styles as well.

"Definitely AJ, because we have such history. I'm actually undefeated against AJ, that's another trivia question for you, he's never beat the Yang. WCW, TNA, wherever else, but never in WWE. But that's my boy, my Georgia boy, so that's who I would like to have like finish the story."

AJ Styles is nearing his own retirement in WWE

While 2025 has been all about the John Cena retirement tour, AJ Styles is also bringing an end to his own career soon. While there is still a ways to go before he hangs up his boots, the star has spoken about retiring and bringing and end to his career.

The star is currently set to face Cena himself as the next step of the retirement tour at Crown Jewel in the upcoming show in Australia. With all of this happening, it remains to be seen if Styles will make an announcement about his own future.

