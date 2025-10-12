Beloved WWE star reveals he might not be ready for main roster call-up following recent SmackDown title match

A very popular WWE NXT star recently shared that he might not be ready to be called up to the main roster. The star in question competed in a title match on WWE SmackDown last month.

Ad

Je'Von Evans was a guest on the Black Rasslin' Podcast and discussed his future with the promotion. Evans shared that he was unsure if he was ready to join the main roster and noted that the higher-ups in the company knew what they were doing.

“Honestly I’m not sure. I feel like I can accomplish so much more. There was talks but I was just like, to this day I don’t know if I’m ready. And maybe that’s self doubt a little bit or me being nervous. But I just know that Triple H, Nick Aldis, they know what they’re doing. Shawn knows what he’s doing. So if they see something and they feel I’m ready then let’s catch the football and run with it," he said.

Ad

Trending

The 21-year-old added that his goal is to be the best wrestler he can be, and that could mean spending more time in NXT to learn.

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

"My main goal is being the best ever in wrestling. So I feel like in NXT that’s where it starts. So I wanna learn as much as I can in NXT so by the time I get to Raw or SmackDown it’s an easy transition," he added. [H/T: Wrestle Purists]

Ad

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Ad

Je'Von Evans answered Sami Zayn's Open Challenge for the United States Championship on the September 26 episode of WWE SmackDown but was unable to capture the title.

Vince Russo claims WWE failed Je'Von Evans

Wrestling icon Vince Russo recently suggested that the promotion failed Je'Von Evans.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo suggested that Evans had already become just another star on the roster following his exciting match against Sami Zayn last month on WWE SmackDown.

Ad

"We got this Evans kid, and before we ever saw him, we should've got vignettes, we should've got an introduction, we should've understood who this guy was. But no, we don't get any of that. They just throw him on TV. And he's just another name on the roster," said Russo.

Willspin @willspinnin @RhodesKotaEra Je’Von Evans is going to be a problem for the future of wrestling!🔥 HE IS THAT GOOD

It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Je'Von Evans in WWE and if he will be called up to the main roster anytime soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences