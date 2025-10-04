Je’Von Evans already “just another name on the roster” due to creative failure, claims ex-WWE employee (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels the creative team failed Je'Von Evans. The star was in action this week on SmackDown.

Evans made his SmackDown debut last week. He showed up to answer Sami Zayn's United States Championship Open Challenge. After an electrifying bout, he came up short but won the admiration of the fans with his high-flying performance.

During a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo felt that WWE failed to establish Evans as a special talent. He explained that the star should have gotten introductory videos for the fans to understand who he was. Vince mentioned that the rookie was now just another star on the roster with nothing special about his character.

"We got this Evans kid, and before we ever saw him, we should've got vignettes, we should've got an introduction, we should've understood who this guy was. But no, we don't get any of that. They just throw him on TV. And he's just another name on the roster."

The former WWE writer pointed out that the casual fans didn't watch NXT. He noted that there was a huge gap in the viewership numbers for NXT vs. the main roster shows. He felt this should have been evident to the WWE creative.

"All you have to do is look at the NXT numbers and look at the RAW and SmackDown number and you will clearly see, not everybody watches NXT. It's black and white, bro. So you're absolutely right. Rather than give these people an introduction, a story, you just throw them on TV. And once you do that, they're just another name on the roster."

This week, Evans was in a tag team match with Rey Fenix against Los Garza. The duo easily bested Angel and Humberto for an impressive win on the blue brand.

