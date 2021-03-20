Former UFC star discloses how WWE tried to recruit him

Former UFC star Ben Askren is a well known mixed-martial artist. However, before pursuing a career in MMA, Askren was an amateur wrestler who represented the United States in the 2008 Olympics.

The former One Championship and Bellator Welterweight Champion recently revealed how former professional wrestler and WWE backstage producer Gerald Briscoe attempted to recruit and lure him into a WWE ring.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on his podcast Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Ben Askren revealed how Gerald Briscoe frequently attended some NCAA tournaments, and how Briscoe used to tell him that if he ever weighed more than 200 pounds, he could make him a million dollars.

"There was this guy named Gerald Brisco, he would always come to the NCAA tournaments and actually you know the thing he used to always tell me? He would tell me like every single year, 'Ben if you were over 200 pounds I could make you a million dollars'. And I said, 'Gerry, I'm not going to be that big ever. So, sorry. And I want to wrestle in the Olympics. I'm just not that interested'. So actually when I was at the Performance Center, Gerald came over and we bulls****ted, and he's a great guy."

After college, Askren went on to forge a successful career in MMA. Since retiring from the sport, he has opened his own wrestling school known as the Askren Wrestling Academy.

Ben Askren has also gone on record to say that he would be interested in doing something with WWE in the future.

Ben Askren is preparing to fight YouTube personality Jake Paul

Ben Askren may have retired from the Octagon, but he is gearing up to enter the boxing ring. Aksren has agreed to a multi-million dollar contract for a boxing match with the infamous YouTube personality Jake Paul.

The bout will take place on April 17th and is receiving a lot of traction. So much so that UFC President Dana White has bet a million dollars on Askren winning the match.

Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee, hot damn that face is ugly!!! pic.twitter.com/G0oAZ9dza6 — Funky (@Benaskren) February 1, 2021

Ben Askren is concentrating on his boxing match with Jake Paul, but once he's done with the fight, WWE will surely be keeping the door open for the former Welterweight Champion.