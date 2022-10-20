WWE Superstars Sheamus and Liv Morgan started a NSFW hashtag following a video together on Celtic Warrior Workouts.

Liv Morgan dropped the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules. Following the match, she appeared distraught backstage and refused to answer any questions. The 28-year-old recently brawled with Sonya Deville backstage and slammed her through a table.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently filmed a workout session with Sheamus for the Celtic Warrior Workouts Youtube channel. She promoted the new video and noted that they did "butt stuff" in the workout.

"Y’all I walked Sheamus through the workout of his life.. butt stuff. Yes, a gluteus maximus workout designed by me of the highest degree *peach emoji*" tweeted Liv Morgan.

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce twitter.com/WWESheamus/sta… Sheamus @WWESheamus Butt after Butt after…‘Butt Stuff’ Celtic Warrior Workout with LIV Morgan THIS Friday at 10am ET. Shout #BraveChange & Sub Now: youtube.com/c/WWEWorkouts Butt after Butt after…‘Butt Stuff’ Celtic Warrior Workout with LIV Morgan THIS Friday at 10am ET. Shout #BraveChange & Sub Now: youtube.com/c/WWEWorkouts https://t.co/qLmjqMbjoe Y’all I walked Sheamus through the workout of his life.. butt stuff. Yes, a gluteus maximus workout designed by me of the highest degree Y’all I walked Sheamus through the workout of his life.. butt stuff. Yes, a gluteus maximus workout designed by me of the highest degree 🍑 twitter.com/WWESheamus/sta…

The Celtic Warrior responded and used "buttstuff" as a hashtag while encouraging fans to get involved with the workouts.

"Best for business #getinvolved #buttstuff," tweeted Sheamus.

Sheamus explains why he wants to win the Intercontinental Championship in WWE

While Liv Morgan recently lost her SmackDown Women's Championship, Sheamus came up just short in his quest to become the Intercontinental Champion.

Gunther defended the title against Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle in front of over 60,000 fans at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The Celtic Warrior gave The Ring General everything he could handle, but it was not enough. Gunther emerged victorious in a match that will go down as a classic.

Sheamus got another shot at the title on a recent edition of SmackDown, but Gunther escaped with another victory. The Ring General bashed Sheamus over the head with a shillelagh to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

The 44-year-old recently appeared on WWE's The Bump and stated that he is only one title away from becoming the company's first Ultimate Grand Slam Champion.

"One title away from becoming the first-ever Ultimate Grand Slam Champion. I know what you're thinking. You're thinking, Edge did all that. Edge has won everything. But the truth of the matter is, it's a bleeding sham. Because Edge won his United States Championship when it was WCW. So that's automatically disqualified. So I'm on the verge of something fantastic."

Sheamus and Liv Morgan are both a part of the SmackDown roster. It will be interesting to see when they find themselves in the hunt for a title on the blue brand again.

Would you like to see Sheamus capture the Intercontinental Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes