"One title away" - Sheamus discloses his next dream opponent and goal in WWE

WWE Superstar Sheamus wants to face Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship.

Sheamus was the in-studio guest on WWE's The Bump this week.

The Celtic Warrior spoke about wanting to become the first-ever Ultimate Grand Slam Champion and how he only needed the Intercontinental Championship to reach his goal.

"One title away from becoming the first-ever Ultimate Grand Slam Champion. I know what you're thinking. You're thinking, Edge did all that. Edge has won everything. But the truth of the matter is, it's a bleeding sham. Because Edge won his United States Championship when it was WCW. So that's automatically disqualified. So I'm on the verge of something fantastic."

The SmackDown Superstar also fired shots at current champion Shinsuke Nakamura for not defending the title due to an injury to his hand.

"Shinsuke Nakamura is going to hide behind that Rick Boogs lad, he's going to hide behind a little broken hand, a sore hand, some cuts on his hands, or pick an opponent like Sami Zayn, who let's be honest doesn't look like he's had a shave in the last ten years," Sheamus added.

Sheamus is glad to be on the same brand as the Intercontinental Championship

Sheamus detailed that during the 2021 WWE Draft, he was keenly watching which brand would feature the Intercontinental Championship.

He mentioned that he was wondering if Damian Preist and Shinsuke Nakamura would change brands and take their respective titles with them.

"I don't care. I just want my opportunity at the Intercontinental Championship. I said it when I went to SmackDown, and then I got drafted to RAW and the IC title stayed on SmackDown. It's been a year, I became US Champ. It was awesome. It was great. I had some banger match after banger match, and now I'm back on SmackDown. That was the one thing that I was watching when the Draft was happening. I was watching where that IC title was going. Once it stayed, I was like all eyes on that SmackDown IC title."

The Celtic Warrior asserted that he was relieved when it became evident that he was on the same show as the current Intercontinental Champion and set his eyes on the gold.

