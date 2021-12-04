"Best character in wrestling right now" - WWE Hall of Famer makes big claim on Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch has grown to become one of WWE's most bankable superstars over the years, and she rightfully has many admirers in the business.

Eric Bischoff had some massive praise for the reigning RAW Women's Champion on his podcast, where he declared her the best character in all of wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer admitted that he primarily tunes into RAW to catch Becky Lynch's segments and matches.

"Just to watch Becky. And I say that I mean, she is the best character in wrestling right now. I mean, she is so authentic. You know, I was thinking about this. It's funny you brought her name up. I was thinking about her a little while ago," stated Bischoff.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE



Won’t be ending anytime soon either. I’ve been champion every active day I’ve been with WWE since Wrestlemania 35 . Today marks #Becky500 , and that is so very cool.Won’t be ending anytime soon either. I’ve been champion every active day I’ve been with WWE since Wrestlemania 35 . Today marks #Becky500 , and that is so very cool. Won’t be ending anytime soon either. https://t.co/6rKcsXTVMj

The former SmackDown Executive felt Becky Lynch had an authentic gimmick that was unlike any other character in professional wrestling. For Eric Bischoff, Lynch is the complete package as she also excels in her social media game:

"Somebody asked me a question; it was in an earlier interview about what's missing? Why doesn't wrestling feel the way it felt before. I think it's authenticity. There are so very few authentic-feeling characters, especially in WWE, because everything is so well-crafted and polished, except for Becky. Even her social media, there is something special about her as a performer. She really gets it. So, I watch her," added Bischoff.

Becky Lynch's ongoing title storyline on RAW

The Man has been on a dominant women's title reign ever since she recaptured the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam. Becky Lynch was handed the RAW title after the WWE Draft, and she is currently embroiled in a feud with the oft-forgotten Liv Morgan.

Morgan's push into the title picture has been a long time coming, and the former Riott Squad member is slated to get her shot at gold on the December 6th episode of RAW.

Will Liv Morgan be able to pull off an unlikely upset over Becky Lynch? Let us know your predictions in the comments section.

