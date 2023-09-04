"Best decision WWE made," "Definitely changed his career" - Fans praise 26-year-old superstar's heel turn one year later

The WWE Universe has reacted to a superstar's heel turn one year later and believes it was a great decision by the company.

Edge and Rey Mysterio teamed up to defeat The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle 2022 a year ago today. The Rated R Superstar was the original leader of the RAW faction, but the stable betrayed him once Balor joined. After the match, Dominik Mysterio made a shocking decision that drastically changed the trajectory of his career.

Dirty Dom hit Edge with a low blow in the middle of the ring and attacked his father, 2023 Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. The 26-year-old has since become one of the biggest heels in the entire company and is currently the NXT North American Champion.

Wrestle Ops shared on social media that today was the first anniversary of Dominik's heel turn that completely changed his career.

Wrestling fans almost universally praised the decision on social media and claimed it was one of the best creative decisions WWE could have made for Dominik Mysterio's character.

Raquel Rodriguez sends warning to Dominik Mysterio following WWE Payback

Raquel Rodriguez battled Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship last night in Pittsburgh.

Rodriguez seemingly had the match in control at the premium live event, but Dominik Mysterio interfered in the bout. Mysterio provided a distraction, and Rhea Ripley was able to capitalize with the Riptide to retain the Women's World Championship.

Following WWE Payback, Raquel Rodriguez took to social media to threaten Mysterio. Rodriguez claimed that Mysterio was a dead man walking, and their issues are far from over.

"@DomMysterio35, you're a dead man walking. This is far from over," wrote Rodriguez.

Dominik Mysterio is despised by the WWE Universe and gets booed out of the building every time he attempts to speak. It will be interesting to see which superstar challenges him next for the NXT North American Championship.

Have you enjoyed Mysterio's run as a heel in the promotion this past year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

