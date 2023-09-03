"You're a dead man walking" - 32-year-old superstar threatens Dominik Mysterio after WWE Payback

WWE Payback proved to be a massive success for The Judgment Day. The faction won both its matches on the show and Dominik Mysterio played an important role in those victories. However, Mysterio seemingly made a few enemies in the process, including Raquel Rodriguez.

At the September 2 event, Dominik Mysterio helped Damian Priest and Finn Balor in their pursuit of the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. He later interfered in the Women's World Title match to help Rhea Ripley get the better of Raquel Rodriguez.

Towards the end of the Women's World Championship match, Dominik Mysterio made his way down to the ring, but Rodriguez made him pay by hitting him with a powerslam. The distraction allowed Ripley to capitalize and deliver the Riptide for the win. Following her defeat, Big Mami Cool took to Twitter to threaten the man who cost her the victory at WWE Payback.

"@DomMysterio35, you're a dead man walking. This is far from over," wrote Rodriguez."

You can view the 32-year-old star's post below:

Expand Tweet

What happened when Dominik Mysterio interfered in the Undisputed Tag Team Title match at WWE Payback?

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defended their tag team titles against Damian Priest and Finn Balor in a Steel City Street Fight. During the match, Dirty Dom made his way to the ring to help his stablemates. Not only did Mysterio get involved, but fans also saw JD McDonagh and Rhea Ripley play a crucial role in the win.

While Kevin Owens and Dominik Mysterio were brawling among the fans, the former laid his rival on a table and performed a Swanton Bomb off the barricade on the Judgment Day member. It looked like The Prizefighter didn't land as he intended to, with most of his body missing the mark and landing on the concrete floor.

