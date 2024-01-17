Best friends reunite to secure first win in 245 days at WWE show

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams faced the duo of Edris Enofé and Malik Blade during the latest episode of WWE NXT.

The tag team match was part of the opening round in the Dusty Rhodes Classic Tournament. The duo emerging victorious from the tournament will earn a future opportunity to contend for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

In the opening bout of the WWE show, Hayes and Blade initiated the bout for their respective teams. Enofé was swiftly tagged in, but Trick quickly followed suit, seizing control of the match with impactful slams and a powerful right hand.

During a crucial moment, Blade and Enofe attempted their finishing move, but Trick thwarted their plan by slamming them into each other. Hayes then tagged in, and although Blade landed a Frog Splash, it wasn't sufficient to secure victory.

Enofe sent Trick outside but got decked as he went over the ropes. Hayes capitalized by delivering a superkick before tagging Trick back into the match. The latter sealed the win with a running knee on Blade.

This marked the best friends' first victory as a tag team in 245 days, dating back to their match against Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak on WWE NXT on May 16, 2023.

Their next challenge awaits against the victors of the matchup between Chase U and LWO in the tournament's semifinals.

