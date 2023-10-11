Who won the last Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament on NXT? Know the finalists and more

Cody Rhodes announced the return of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament on tonight's episode of NXT. The single-elimination tag team tournament was originally announced in 2016 as a tribute to The American Dream, who had been serving as a trainer and senior producer in NXT prior to his death.

The 2022 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament on NXT continued the tradition of the women’s tag team tournament from 2022. Both men's and women’s tag team classics were announced at NXT: New Year’s Evil on January 4, 2022.

The finals of the 2022 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic for men was contested between MSK and The Creed Brothers at NXT Vengeance Day on February 14. The finals of the second annual Women’s Dusty Cup featured Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai vs. IYO SKY and Alba Fyre on the March 22nd episode of NXT.

Brutus and Julius Creed defeated Nash Carter and Wes Lee in the men’s tag team tournament to earn a title shot against Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci) at NXT Roadblock. However, an injury to the brothers forced them to be replaced by MSK.

The 2022 Women's Dusty Cup winners, IYO SKY and Alba Fyre, opted out of the tag team title match to insert themselves into the NXT Women’s Championship match between Mandy Rose and Cora Jade at Stand & Deliver.

Has WWE announced participants of Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament on NXT?

Cody Rhodes delivered the blockbuster announcement pertaining to the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on the October 10th episode of NXT. The American Nightmare, however, didn’t reveal the participants of the men's and women’s tag team tournaments.

It is possible that WWE will announce the participants later tonight or in the near future. The company usually makes such announcements on social media. Fans might have to wait for some time to know the participants.

Fans can check out the live results for the October 10 edition of NXT here.