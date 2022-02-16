×
The Creed Brothers win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on NXT 

The Creed Brothers are now one step closer to becoming NXT Tag Team Champions
Modified Feb 16, 2022 09:09 AM IST
Tonight on WWE NXT Vengeance Day, The Creed Brothers from Diamond Mine defeated MSK in the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

If MSK had won, they would have become two-time Dusty Cup Champions for the second consecutive year, but Julius & Brutus Creed were there to make sure that did not happen.

The Creed Brothers take the 🏆!!!#WWENXT #VengeanceDay #DustyClassic @JuliusCreedWWE @BrutusCreedwwe https://t.co/b3QjD1MNfE

Wes Lee & Nash Carter undoubtedly put up a decent effort and as commentator Wade Barrett pointed out, if MSK had rocket-like speed, the Creed Brothers were akin to bulldogs with their brute strength and amateur wrestling background.

That's how quickly @WesLee_WWE can change the game!#WWENXT #VengeanceDay #DustyClassic https://t.co/ueQaXRZM5I

However, no amount of agility from Lee & Carter were able to put down The Creed Brothers. When Carter went for a suicide dive, he was caught by Julius on the outside who tossed the former right back in and followed it up with their sliding clothesline finisher to pick up the win.

The Creed Brothers as well as the whole of Diamond Mine, owe a lot to Malcolm Bivens, who not only serves as the faction's mouth-piece but also as a cunning tactician with his crafty mind games.

GOT EM#WWENXT #DustyClassic @Malcolmvelli https://t.co/2lqvIAzH7x

Bivens was brilliant tonight as well when he taunted MSK, especially Nash Carter, by riffing off a catchphrase of Carter's favorite superstar - John Cena.

Can The Creed Brothers become the new NXT Tag Team Champs?

The Creed Brothers will soon be challenging Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner from Imperium for the tag team gold. The Creeds will be hoping to become NXT Tag Team Champions for the first time and it will be interesting to see a match between two teams who respect the mat.

The Creed Brothers have had a few back-and-forth interactions with Imperium over the past couple of weeks and it remains to be seen how soon the two teams will come head-to-head inside the ring.

