"Best investment you can make" - Adam Pearce gives Nick Aldis advice on how to deal with 32-year-old WWE Superstar

Adam Pearce has given new SmackDown GM Nick Aldis some advice on how to deal with a 32-year-old WWE Superstar backstage.

On this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown, Triple H made a couple of major announcements. The Game informed Adam Pearce that he would be the official RAW GM moving forward and then introduced Nick Aldis as the new SmackDown GM.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Adam Pearce discussed what it is like working with Chelsea Green. Pearce and Green have had several issues in the past, and those appear to be unresolved. Green can appear on the blue brand as Women's Tag Team Champion, and Adam Pearce gave the new SmackDown GM some advice on how to deal with her:

"I've said to Nick (Aldis) privately, and I will say it publicly for the world to hear. When you deal with Chelsea (Green), probably the singular best investment you can make is a pair of earbuds. I'd have those on at all times, hopefully with loud and blaring music in there so you don't have to hear her. He probably reads lips slightly well like I do, and like Hunter (Triple H) said he did. And if you are reading her lips or hearing her words, you probably want to take an ice pick to four frontal lobe and then end it all, but we will see how he does," he said. [From 54:16 - 54: 45]

Adam Pearce on the rivalry between RAW and SmackDown in WWE

Adam Pearce is looking forward to the rivalry between the two brands moving forward.

During his interview on WWE's The Bump, the RAW GM was asked about the healthy competition between the two brands, and Pearce said that was the part he was most excited about. Adam Pearce added that they will now get to see which show is the number one sports entertainment broadcast in the world:

"That is the part I am most excited about. Because let's face facts, the last 3.5 - 4 years, it is very hard to plan two broadcasts and try to make them as good as possible realizing that they are direct competition with each other. So now, I am not competing with myself anymore. I have somebody else to look at, we can play that chess game. We can see who in fact will make their broadcast the number one sports entertainment broadcast on the planet. I'm betting on me and I've got a head start," he said. [From 55:06 - 55:36]

Expand Tweet

Nick Aldis made a great first impression as SmackDown GM this past Friday night. It will be fascinating to see what both authority figures have planned in the weeks ahead as the build toward Crown Jewel continues.

Who is your favorite WWE authority figure of all time? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches