"We will fight for justice!" - 32-year-old superstar sends warning to Adam Pearce ahead of WWE RAW

A 32-year-old WWE Superstar has sent a message to Adam Pearce ahead of this week's edition of RAW.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville captured the Women's Tag Team Championship on the July 17th episode of the red brand. However, Sonya Deville recently tore her ACL, and Green has reacted to the injury by starting a talent search to find her new tag team partner.

WWE official Adam Pearce shared a video on social media and requested that Green stop asking fans to send her auditions and that they will discuss the matter on tomorrow's RAW.

"Hi Chelsea, it is me (Adam Pearce). Since you won't return my calls about this audition that you are trying to hold, I figured maybe I'd just send you a video and ask you politely to please stop soliciting auditions for a tag team partner. And let's talk about this Monday, okay?

Chelsea Green reacted to Pearce's warning and claimed that she will be fighting for justice for the Women's Tag Team Championship. You can check out Pearce's video and Green's post on Twitter by clicking here.

"#ChelseasGotTalent WILL NOT BE HANDED OVER BY WWE MANAGEMENT @ScrapDaddyAP!!! We will fight for what we deserve! We will fight for justice for the tag team titles! #ChampChels FOREVER," she posted.

Former WWE writer wants to see RAW star knock out Adam Pearce

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently suggested a wild storyline that would see a former Intercontinental Champion knock out WWE official Adam Pearce.

Logan Paul battled Ricochet in the first match of SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit. The Maverick escaped with the victory by bashing Ricochet on the head with brass knuckles while the referee was distracted.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo suggested that Ricochet knock out Pearce in response to the finish at SummerSlam.

"Here's what I'm doing. The match ended because Logan Paul used brass knuckles. So, we have the little back and forth with Pearce and Ricochet in the back. Pearce would be like, "The referee's decision goes.' Okay, okay. I would have Ricochet call out Pearce and have the brass knuckles and say, 'Listen, bro, the world saw it. That is unacceptable. What are you gonna do about it, Pearce?' Have Pearce deliver the same line. Have Ricochet say, "Yeah? Okay, bro. No problem.' Put on the brass knuckles and knock out Adam Pearce," Russo said. [From 20:23 - 21:08]

Chelsea Green seemingly is set to continue her talent search despite the warning from Adam Pearce. It will be interesting to see what happens next with the Women's Tag Team Championship tomorrow night on WWE RAW.

