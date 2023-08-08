RAW superstar should turn heel by attacking Adam Pearce, according to former WWE employee (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels that Ricochet should have knocked out Adam Pearce on this week's episode of RAW.

The One and Only had a stellar match against Logan Paul at SummerSlam. However, he came up short after Paul used brass knucks to level him and pick up the win. This week on RAW, he met WWE Official Adam Pearce backstage to set things right after what happened. The latter agreed and put him in a fatal four-way match to decide the next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo claimed he would book Ricochet and Pearce to have a backstage confrontation. The former WWE head writer mentioned that the high-flying star should have knocked out Pearce after the official was reluctant to do anything about the SummerSlam matchup.

"Here's what I'm doing. The match ended because Logan Paul used brass knuckles. So, we have the little back and forth with Pearce and Ricochet in the back. Pearce would be like, "The referee's decision goes.' Okay, okay. I would have Ricochet call out Pearce and have the brass knuckles and say, 'Listen, bro, the world saw it. That is unacceptable. What are you gonna do about it, Pearce?' Have Pearce deliver the same line. Have Ricochet say, "Yeah? Okay, bro. No problem.' Put on the brass knuckles and knock out Adam Pearce," Russo said. [From 20:23 - 21:08]

Russo feels WWE doesn't want to push Ricochet

Despite being in the fatal four-way match alongside Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle, and Chad Gable, Ricochet could not win.

Russo claimed that WWE didn't have any interest in the high-flyer and that the entire program with Logan Paul did nothing for him:

"We said, his stock is not gonna rise. He's not gonna go to the next level and what is he booked in immediately? A four-way he doesn't go over. So, what was the point of the whole Logan Paul thing?"

After this feud with Logan Paul, it will be interesting to see what's next for Ricochet.

