WWE is no longer pushing a superstar after his SummerSlam loss, according to Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Former WWE employee Vince Russo made an interesting comment about Ricochet's standing within the company.

After an exhilarating match against Logan Paul at SummerSlam 2023, The One and Only found himself in a Fatal Four Way match also involving Chad Gable, Tommaso Ciampa, and Matt Riddle to decide the number one contender for the Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Ricochet, however, could not muster up the win as Master Gable picked up a huge win in front of his hometown fans.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that Ricochet didn't get anything out of the feud with Logan Paul. He pointed out that the high-flyer lost the fatal four-way match and was back to having no momentum and no creative direction.

"What did we say last week when Ricochet and Logan Paul were over? What did we say?" Russo continued, "We said, his stock is not gonna rise. He's not gonna go to the next level and what is he booked in immediately? A four-way he doesn't go over. So what was the point of the whole Logan Paul thing?" [From 18:18 - 18:47]

Chad Gable had a message for the WWE Universe

While Ricochet didn't have much to celebrate on RAW, things were different for Alpha Academy member Chad Gable.

After emerging victorious in the fatal four-way match, the former Olympian celebrated with his son. He even took to Twitter to share an emotional message with the WWE Universe.

"Yo, Minnesota… you are all rockstars. Thank you for tonight. I won’t ever forget it. And neither will he."

Gable already survived five minutes in the ring with Gunther last week, but their upcoming encounter will be very different and probably more brutal.

