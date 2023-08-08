Gunther's confirmed next opponent sends a message after WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Chad Gable, Gunther's next opponent, sends a message after his massive win on Monday Night RAW at Minnesota.

The Ring General successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam by defeating Drew McIntyre. The RAW after the event saw Adam Pearce announce a Fatal Four Way number one contender's match for Intercontinental Championship. The superstars involved in this match were Ricochet, Tommaso Ciampa, Chad Gable, and Riddle.

Later that night, hometown hero Chad Gable won the fatal four-way match after executing the Chaos Theory German Suplex. After the match, the master of the Alpha Academy celebrated the win with his son in a wholesome moment.

Gable later shared a picture of the father-son duo and thanked the WWE Universe in Minnesota for their support.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion has earned the right to challenge Gunther for the championship in the near future. The duo have already faced each other earlier when the latter challenged Gable for a five-minute match, having claimed that The Olympian wouldn't last five minutes in the ring with the Ring General.

The champion wasn't able to put away Gable in five minutes. It was evident that Gable was a tough competitor and could give the leader of the Imperium a run for his money.

It will be interesting to see if Gunther is able to overcome this challenge as he approaches eclipsing the longest-ever Intercontinental reign previously set by the Honky Tonk Man.

