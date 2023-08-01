Chad Gable gives top champion his first TV singles "loss" in 16 months on RAW before controversial overturn

Chad Gable has been labeled as WWE's most underrated superstar by many fans and even some of the members of the roster itself - including Xavier Woods. On the latest episode of RAW, he just temporarily gave a champion his first TV singles loss since April 2022, only for that decision to get overturned.

This week on RAW, The Alpha Academy were all cheers backstage after Maxxine Dupri picked up a win in her first-ever singles match - beating Valhalla. Imperium picked on them, with Chad Gable going face-to-face with Intercontinental Champion Gunther, who is all set to face Drew McIntyre this Saturday at SummerSlam. It led to a match, with Gunther assuring Gable that he could finish the job in five minutes.

The match was made official, with the members of each team banned from ringside. There was a five-minute time limit, and Gunther failed to put away Gable, with the latter being announced as the winner.

The last time Gunther lost a singles match on TV against former NXT Champion Bron Breakker in NXT was in April 2022.

Technically speaking, Gunther has lost some singles matches on the main roster, albeit via DQ and live events. The last such loss was against Ricochet in March 2023 in Canada.

Otherwise, Gunther has been unstoppable, and his other losses came in tag team matches where he wasn't pinned.

As for RAW, he quickly managed to get the decision overturned as the match continued after the pin. Following quite a struggle, he picked up the win over Chad Gable.

This was a massive highlight for the leader of The Alpha Academy.

